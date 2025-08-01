Lakewood Church Co-Founder Dolores ‘Dodie’ Osteen Passes Away at 91

HOUSTON – Dolores “Dodie” Osteen, the co-founder of Lakewood Church, passed away at the age of 91. Her son, Pastor Joel Osteen, announced her death via social media on July 30, 2025.

In his heartfelt statement, Joel Osteen expressed, “It is with a heavy heart that Victoria and I, along with our family, announce the passing of our cherished mother and grandmother, Dolores ‘Dodie’ Osteen.” He described her as the “beloved matriarch of Lakewood Church” and an inspiring figure for millions around the world.

Dodie Osteen died peacefully at her home from natural causes. Known affectionately as “Mama Dodie,” she and her late husband, John Osteen, founded Lakewood Church in 1959 on the outskirts of Houston. The church has grown to be a significant presence in the community and beyond.

Throughout her life, Dodie was a devoted servant of God. She authored several books, including “Healed of Cancer,” which chronicles her miraculous recovery from liver cancer after doctors had given up on her.

Joel Osteen noted her warmth and compassion, attributes that contributed to Lakewood being known as “An Oasis of Love in a Troubled World.” Dodie’s husband John passed away in 1999, after which Joel took over the leadership of the church.

Just three weeks before her passing, Dodie appeared in a YouTube video with her daughter, April Osteen Simons, discussing prayer and faith in parenting. In the video, Dodie emphasized the importance of speaking life and positivity into the future of their children.

“You don’t ever want to speak death,” she said during the discussion. “Jesus said He gives us life and abundant life. So that’s what we want for us and our children,” reflecting her enduring faith and message of hope.