LaLiga Match Could Happen in Miami This December

Madrid, Spain — The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) is set to propose that UEFA approve hosting a LaLiga match between Villarreal and Barcelona in Miami‘s Hard Rock Stadium. The proposal will be presented at a board meeting on Monday.

If UEFA accepts the request, it will then be forwarded to FIFA, who will make the final decision on staging domestic league matches outside their home countries. The official agenda item mentions the scheduled date as December 20, 2025, and specifies that the match would comply with FIFA’s International Match Regulations.

This ambitious plan has been a long-standing dream for Javier Tebas, who currently serves as RFEF vice president. If both UEFA and FIFA grant approvals, fans in Miami will have a chance to watch a key LaLiga clash instead of it taking place in the traditional setting of Barcelona.

The match marks a significant development in the effort to globalize soccer, bringing high-stakes league play to American audiences. Previously, similar proposals have sparked debate regarding the integrity of domestic leagues, but this could be a pivotal moment for LaLiga.