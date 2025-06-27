Lalo Schifrin, Legendary Composer, Passes Away at 93

LOS ANGELES — Lalo Schifrin, the renowned composer behind the iconic ‘Mission: Impossible‘ theme, passed away at the age of 93. His sons, William and Ryan, confirmed the news to various media outlets on Thursday.

Schifrin, born in Argentina, was also celebrated as a jazz pianist and classical conductor. Over his impressive career, he received four Grammy Awards and garnered six Oscar nominations for his work. He composed numerous scores for films and television, leaving a lasting impact on the music industry.

The ‘Mission: Impossible’ theme, created for the original television series in the 1960s, became synonymous with the franchise as it transitioned to the big screen featuring Tom Cruise. The theme is still widely recognized today, resonating with audiences across generations.

Schifrin’s death marks the loss of a musical innovator whose contributions extended beyond just one genre. His style blended elements of jazz, classical, and film music, creating a signature sound that defined many cinematic moments.

In a statement, his sons expressed their grief and highlighted the extraordinary legacy their father leaves behind. ‘He brought joy to countless people with his music, and he will always be remembered for that,’ they said.