Lamar Jackson’s Future Hangs in Balance Ahead of Crucial Matchup

Pittsburgh, PA — Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson faces a crucial moment as his team prepares for a winner-take-all matchup against the rival Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. This game could determine the Ravens’ playoff future while also marking a pivotal point in Jackson’s contract discussions.

Jackson is currently under a five-year, $260 million contract that runs through 2027. With a hefty cap hit of $74.5 million looming for 2026 and 2027, the Ravens may need to reassess Jackson’s future with the team. He is set to complete year three of his current deal, which includes $185 million in guaranteed money.

The quarterback, who has opted to negotiate his own contracts without an agent, has been in the spotlight due to rumors about his inability to secure a timely extension. Critics question whether this self-representation is hindering negotiations. If all goes poorly, some speculate the Ravens could consider trading Jackson, a decision complicated by his no-trade clause.

Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta affirmed in June that discussions for a new contract were underway. A recent column in The Baltimore Sun hinted at growing tensions between Jackson and head coach John Harbaugh, with claims that Harbaugh is frustrated by Jackson’s perceived lack of maturity.

Despite these tensions, both Jackson and Harbaugh have publicly maintained a strong rapport, referring to their relationship as an ‘A-plus.’ Jackson’s performance this season has also raised eyebrows. He has averaged only 21.8 rushing yards per game since returning from a hamstring injury, a striking drop from his career average of 63.0 yards.

Jackson will lead the charge on Sunday, hoping to secure a playoff spot for the Ravens who began the season with a rocky 1-5 record. The team’s recent comeback, highlighted by a robust victory over the Green Bay Packers, has kept their postseason hopes alive. The Ravens’ playoff destiny now rests on this pivotal game against the Steelers, which kicks off at 8:20 p.m. ET.