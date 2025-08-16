Lamar Jackson Withdraws Trademark Challenge Against Troy Aikman

Baltimore, MD — Lamar Jackson, the two-time NFL MVP, has officially withdrawn his legal challenge against Pro Football Hall of Famer Troy Aikman regarding the use of the No. 8 in trademarks. This decision follows over a year of legal disputes and was confirmed through records from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

The motion to withdraw was filed by Jackson’s attorney, Andrea Evans, and it specifies the withdrawal is with prejudice, meaning Jackson cannot refile this challenge in the future. This motion was filed without the consent of Aikman’s team, and the Patent and Trademark Office’s appeal board agreed to dismiss the opposition claims on Tuesday.

“Lamar is withdrawing this saying it’s with prejudice,” said trademark attorney Josh Gerben. “Meaning I can never file this again, and I’m not even having the consent of the defendant.” This ruling allows FL101, the company associated with Aikman that filed the trademark request, to use the contested markings.

Aikman’s attorney, Brad D. Rose, indicated in a statement that Jackson’s decision to withdraw is an acknowledgment that his claims may have been an overreach. “In my view, these ‘with prejudice withdrawals’ are an acknowledgement that Mr. Jackson’s claims were an overreach and should never have been brought in the first place,” Rose wrote.

The controversy began when Jackson challenged Aikman’s right to use the term “EIGHT” on a variety of products, including apparel and beverages, in July 2024. Jackson has previously registered trademarks like “Era 8 by Lamar Jackson” and “You 8 yet?” stating that Aikman’s use would confuse consumers.

Several athletes, including Aikman, Jackson, and other sports legends like Steve Young and Kobe Bryant, have famously worn No. 8. Jackson’s opposition had extended to other parties as well, including Dale Earnhardt Jr., whose company withdrew its trademark application after Jackson’s opposition in April.

With this legal matter resolved, Jackson can refocus on preparing for the upcoming NFL season. The Baltimore Ravens are set to play their second preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday.