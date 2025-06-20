Lamine Yamal Meets Boyhood Idol Neymar in Brazil

BRASILIA, Brazil — Lamine Yamal has traveled to Brazil for a holiday after a demanding season with FC Barcelona. While there, he has met his childhood idol, Neymar Jr.

Yamal, who has often credited Neymar as his inspiration, is thrilled to finally meet him this summer. The two soccer stars shared moments together, highlighting the influence Neymar has had on Yamal’s budding career.

Neymar has shown admiration for Yamal’s talent, especially after the young player’s impressive performances against Real Madrid and Real Betis earlier in the year. In January, Neymar publicly praised Yamal, recognizing his potential on the field.

Currently, Neymar is back in Brazil with Santos but is rumored to be exploring a return to Europe this summer. His father recently spoke to L’Equipe, revealing that they are in discussions with various Champions League clubs. “I see a market that’s interested,” he said. “This week, we’re going to Miami to talk to clubs. We have to listen to them and decide what we’re going to do,” he explained, adding that some clubs know Neymar is capable of an extraordinary season.

The possibility of Neymar’s return to European football remains uncertain, but the excitement surrounding both players continues to grow.