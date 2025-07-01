Lamine Yamal Set to Inherit Barcelona’s Iconic No. 10 Shirt

Barcelona, Spain – Lamine Yamal is poised to take on the iconic No. 10 shirt at FC Barcelona, following reports that Ansu Fati is set to leave the club. Fati, who received the number after Lionel Messi‘s departure in 2021, will reportedly join Monaco on an initial loan deal.

For the past few seasons, Fati faced challenges due to injuries and inconsistent performance, causing him to lose his position in the team. As Barcelona officials prepare to confirm this change, reports indicate that Yamal, currently wearing the No. 19 jersey, will receive the prestigious No. 10, a number steeped in the club’s rich footballing heritage.

Yamal, 17, has drawn comparisons to Messi throughout his young career, and taking on the No. 10 shirt is seen as a vote of confidence from the club in his abilities. Barcelona’s decision to transition the number is reportedly coordinated with Yamal’s upcoming 18th birthday on July 13, coinciding with the beginning of the team’s pre-season training.

In the past, the No. 10 jersey has been worn by legends such as Ronaldinho, Rivaldo, and Diego Maradona, immersing Yamal in a legacy of greatness. This change, while exciting, also brings a heavy burden of expectations and scrutiny. The club’s strategy likely aims to create a compelling narrative around Yamal’s transition into a key player for the future.

Fans have eagerly awaited details surrounding Yamal’s official announcement, which is expected on July 1, just one day before the launch of Barcelona’s new kit for the 2025–2026 season. As Barcelona maneuvers through these transitions, they plan to celebrate Yamal’s achievements and reinforce their belief in him.

The decision underscores a significant moment in Yamal’s career as he steps into a role that carries immense prestige, shaping a new chapter in his life as a professional footballer. The world is watching to see if Yamal can live up to the demands of the legendary number and make his mark at Camp Nou.