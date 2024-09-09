Lamine Yamal, the talented forward from Barcelona and the Spanish national team, has captured attention with his remarkable performances on the international stage.

At just 17 years of age, Yamal has already made an impressive impact, surpassing Vinicius Junior in terms of goal contributions for their national teams. Yamal boasts three goals and nine assists in a mere 16 appearances for Spain.

In comparison, Vinicius Junior, a prominent player for Real Madrid and the Brazilian national team, has recorded five goals and five assists across 34 matches for Brazil. Despite being a world-class talent, Vinicius’ international contributions seem less prolific than those of the young Spaniard.

The significance of Yamal’s achievements cannot be overstated. His influence on the pitch during crucial moments, such as in the UEFA Euro 2024 tournament, showcases his potential to perform under pressure.

Yamal’s recent performance during Spain’s 4-1 victory over Switzerland further solidifies his reputation. He played a pivotal role in the match, facilitating his team’s opening goal and contributing to the second goal through his assist.

Notably, Yamal has now amassed 16 goal contributions in his last 19 games for both club and country, highlighting his effectiveness and skill on the field.

Social media users have responded enthusiastically to Yamal’s performances, with many labeling him as the best right winger in the world and predicting a bright future ahead.

Despite his outstanding performance, questions arose regarding his substitution at halftime, raising concerns about potential external pressures affecting his playing time.