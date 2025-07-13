Lamine Yamal Turns 18: A Rising Football Star

BARCELONA, Spain — Lamine Yamal, a teenage football sensation, celebrates his 18th birthday this Sunday. Since debuting for FC Barcelona at just 15 years and 290 days old, Yamal has shattered multiple records and quickly established himself as a vital player for the team.

Yamal made history as the youngest player to start in La Liga at 16 years and 38 days. In El Clasico, he became the youngest player to feature in the match and the youngest to score a goal at 17 years and 105 days old during a 4-0 victory against rivals Real Madrid. His remarkable performance also included key goals in later matches, confirming his status as a standout player.

Beyond his domestic success, Yamal has excelled on the international stage. He represented Spain at Euro 2024, becoming the youngest player in the national squad at 16 years and 57 days, and scored against France, ultimately helping Spain win the tournament.

Yamal’s accomplishments have not gone unnoticed in the footballing world. With 25 goals and 28 assists for Barcelona, he has been a decisive contributor, directly involved in 53 goals across all competitions. This level of impact at such a young age has placed him among legends like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

As he approaches adulthood, Yamal’s accolades already include two Spanish league titles and a Copa del Rey. He is considered a frontrunner for this year’s Ballon d’Or, having won the Golden Boy award in November 2024.

In a recent press conference, Yamal expressed his ambitions, stating, “The World Cup” is his next big goal, highlighting his aspirations as he continues to develop his career with Barcelona.

Former Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos praised Yamal’s talent, comparing his exceptional play at 17 to experiences he had at a similar age. Kroos emphasized the importance of managing expectations, noting that football success depends on both on-field performance and handling external pressures.

With Yamal’s remarkable journey just beginning, fans and experts alike eagerly anticipate what achievements lie ahead for this extraordinary talent.