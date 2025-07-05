Lance Armstrong Returns as Cycling Podcast Sponsor Despite Lifetime Ban

PARIS, France — Lance Armstrong has reappeared in the cycling world, this time as a sponsor for a new professional cycling team despite his lifetime ban from the sport. As the 112th Tour de France kicks off this weekend in Lille, a third of the 200 expected riders will face the heat.

Armstrong, who won seven Tour de France titles from 1999 to 2005, has been banned from all sports since a 2012 investigation revealed extensive doping throughout his career. Since that time, he has claimed his innocence in interviews, specifically arguing that his use of performance-enhancing drugs had no impact on his victories.

In recent years, Armstrong has transitioned into a podcast host with his show, THEMOVE, where he discusses professional cycling and endurance sports. His podcast, along with former teammate George Hincapie, has gained a significant following.

Hincapie, a central figure in the doping scandal, is now the owner of Modern Adventure Pro Cycling, a team aiming to secure a first-division pro license from the UCI, which could lead to competing in premier events like the Tour de France. This development raises questions about Armstrong’s ongoing influence in a sport that once exiled him.

Despite being banned for life, Armstrong’s association with the cycling team poses a dilemma for regulatory bodies. Under current WADA rules, because Armstrong was sanctioned as an athlete rather than a coach, legal loopholes allow him to continue sponsoring teams.

The US Anti-Doping Agency’s report highlighted that Armstrong masterminded a systematic doping program, and he used formidable tactics to enforce compliance among teammates. This legacy of manipulation casts a long shadow over the sport, as many fans and stakeholders argue he should not have any role in cycling.

As the Tour de France begins, the cycling community continues to grapple with Armstrong’s presence, echoing sentiments that he should not be allowed near the sport as a sponsor or in any capacity. Calls for stricter regulations grow louder.

Until changes are made, the question remains: how can someone with Armstrong’s history be part of professional cycling’s future? As his podcast continues to thrive, the implications of his involvement linger in the air.