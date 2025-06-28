Lance McCullers Jr. Returns to Astros from Injured List

HOUSTON, Texas — The Houston Astros activated right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. from the injured list, allowing him to start Saturday’s home game against the Chicago Cubs. His activation follows a sprained right foot that sidelined him since June 13.

McCullers, who has a 1-2 record and a 4.91 ERA in seven starts this season, last pitched on June 10. In that matchup, he allowed four runs on four hits and four walks while striking out six over five innings in a 4-2 loss to the New York Yankees. Prior to that game, he had recorded consecutive quality starts.

His MLB career has seen him compile a 50-34 record and a 3.54 ERA over eight seasons with the Astros. He made his season debut on May 4 after being absent for two years due to injuries.

In other news, Astros shortstop Jeremy Peña did not play Saturday after leaving Friday’s game against the Cubs with rib soreness. Head coach Joe Espada provided updates on Peña, stating, “He is getting treatment right now. He’s gonna move around, probably hit off the tee. I’m going to do everything I can to keep him away from today’s game, just to give him a full off day, but he’s actually feeling pretty good.” Peña has played in all 82 games this season as the leadoff hitter.

Peña, who was named the 2022 ALCS and World Series MVP, is currently enjoying a stellar season, batting .322 with 11 home runs and 40 RBIs. His .867 OPS marks a significant improvement over his numbers from the previous season.

Additionally, the Astros optioned right-hander Wilmer Hernández to Triple-A Sugar Land after he posted a 9.00 ERA in two relief appearances this season.