Sports
Lance Stephenson Returns for BIG3 Game in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Former Cincinnati basketball player Lance Stephenson is back in town this weekend, participating in the BIG3 basketball league. He practiced at Fifth Third Arena before the game
Today at 1 p.m. ET, the Houston Rig Hands will compete against Stephenson’s Miami 305 at Heritage Bank Center. This match is part of the ongoing 3-on-3 halfcourt league, which has gained popularity among basketball fans.
Stephenson, who had a notable one-year college career at Cincinnati, later played in the NBA for a decade. In his time in the league, he scored over 4,000 career points and is recognized as the highest-rated UC recruit since the start of the 247 Sports era.
Fans gathered at the arena were excited to see Stephenson back on the court. “It’s great to see him getting buckets again,” said a local attendee. “He brings a lot of energy.”
His match-up with other former NBA stars offers a nostalgic experience for fans. The game promises a dynamic showcase of skill and entertainment.
For those unable to attend, the game can be watched live on CBS, ensuring that everyone can enjoy the action.
