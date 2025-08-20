LA LA LAND in Concert to Perform at The Fabulous Fox in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — After two sold-out shows at New York’s Carnegie Hall in February 2025, LA LA LAND in Concert is set to perform at The Fabulous Fox on Saturday, November 1 at 8:00 p.m. The live-to-film concert presents the award-winning 2016 movie, directed by Damien Chazelle, featuring a full orchestra and jazz band performing the iconic soundtrack live.

The concert allows audiences to experience the film projected on a big screen while the live music synchronizes with the scenes. LA LA LAND tells the inspiring story of a talented pianist and an aspiring actress who encounter love and ambition as they navigate their careers in Los Angeles.

Tickets for the event range from $59 to $129, plus applicable fees, and they will go on sale starting Friday, August 22 at 10:00 a.m. Fans can purchase them through the official website of The Fabulous Fox.

The film’s enchanting score was composed by Justin Hurwitz, a Harvard University graduate, who has worked on all of Chazelle’s films, including WHIPLASH, FIRST MAN, and BABYLON. Hurwitz has received numerous accolades, including two Academy Awards and four Golden Globes.

Metropolitan Entertainment, known for producing world-class live events since 1971, is hosting the concert. The company is recognized as a leading independent concert promoter in the U.S. For more on Metropolitan Entertainment, visit their website or follow them on Instagram @metropolitanentertainment.

Hurwitz Concerts, founded in 2022, focuses on live performances of Hurwitz’s film scores and has showcased LA LA LAND in Concert worldwide. Fans can follow Hurwitz Concerts on Instagram at @lalalandinconcert.

Lionsgate Studios, the film’s distributor, is a significant player in content production and distribution. Follow them on Instagram @lionsgate for updates.