Land O’ Lakes Honors Victims of 9/11 with Memorial Display

LAND O’LAKES, Fla. — The community in Land O' Lakes came together this weekend to remember the nearly 3,000 lives lost during the September 11, 2001, terror attacks. Volunteers placed 2,977 placards on the grounds of Harvester Community Church, forming a massive American flag as a tribute.

This memorial, now in its third year, is organized by American Legion Post 108 and Learn and Serve Tampa, along with support from local organizations including the Wawa Foundation and the Tampa Police Department. Families, schools, civic groups, and veterans participated, laying placards side by side to honor the victims.

Kristy Verdi, president and founder of Learn and Serve Tampa, emphasized the importance of educating younger generations about 9/11. She noted, “A lot of people don’t realize that this year, there are teachers in classrooms who were not born on 9/11. So we have to continue to keep it alive. We said we would never forget, and this is our effort to make that happen.”

Commander Don Hinst of American Legion Post 108 reflected on the significance of youth involvement in the event. Young volunteers, including Boy Scouts and Sea Cadets, helped to build the memorial and learn about the impact of that tragic day.

The display will remain in place until September 13, allowing the community to reflect on the names and pay their respects. A special memorial ceremony is scheduled for Thursday, September 11, at 6:30 p.m. at Harvester Community Church, open to the public.