Landman Season 2 to Feature Sam Elliott and Major Plot Twists

Los Angeles, CA — The hit oil drama ‘Landman‘ is returning for its second season, featuring the addition of actor Sam Elliott. As fans await the new episodes, details about Elliott’s role remain undisclosed.

Returning cast member Billy Bob Thornton will reprise his role as Tommy Norris, the oil patch manager who navigates the challenges between Texas oil workers and the billionaire owner Monty Miller, portrayed by Jon Hamm. The show, created by Taylor Sheridan, explores the tense world of oil politics and family dynamics.

In the dramatic finale of season one, Monty Miller dies from a heart attack, leaving Tommy Norris to pick up the pieces in season two. Tommy faces looming threats, including a new rivalry with Galino, the leader of a Mexican cartel, played by Andy Garcia.

Demi Moore is also expected to return as Cami Miller, Monty’s wife. She expressed her excitement about filming the new season during an interview at the Cannes Film Festival. “I’m excited for us to start the second, which will be at the beginning of next year,” Moore stated.

Ali Larter, who portrays Angela, Tommy’s ex-wife, confirmed there are plans for more romantic scenes between her character and Tommy in the upcoming season. She hinted at Angela’s character evolving throughout the series, noting change in her priorities.

Production for season two began shortly after the first season’s success. Paramount+ announced the official release date as September 12, 2025, with high expectations for the drama-filled episodes ahead.

The show has gained popularity for its unique portrayal of the oil industry and its intertwining personal storylines, emphasizing moral dilemmas faced by its characters. Fans are eager to see how these themes will unfold in the new season.

As the release date approaches, viewers can look forward to new developments and character arcs, including the impact of Monty’s absence on the remaining cast.

With a mix of action, corporate intrigue, and character-driven stakes, ‘Landman’ promises to deliver even more intense drama when it premieres on Paramount+.