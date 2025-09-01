Landman Season 2 Premiere Confirmed for November 2025 on Paramount+

Los Angeles, CA – Paramount+ has announced that Season 2 of the drama series “Landman” will premiere on November 16, 2025. Created by acclaimed writer Taylor Sheridan, known for his work on “Yellowstone,” the show explores the complexities of the Texas oil industry.

“Landman” debuted in late 2024 and quickly garnered attention thanks to its engaging mix of family drama, corporate intrigue, and real-world energy politics. The series follows Tommy Norris, played by Billy Bob Thornton, a landman navigating the high-stakes world of oil while dealing with family and cartel challenges.

Paramount+ confirmed that the timing of the new season aligns with the platform’s fall strategy, ensuring visibility for one of its flagship shows. Most of the main cast from Season 1 is expected to return, including Demi Moore, who plays Cami Miller, and Jacob Lofland as Cooper.

“Landman” Season 2 promises to delve deeper into themes of ambition and survival in the oil fields, while new character dynamics and conflicts are anticipated. Viewers will witness Tommy’s complex relationships within both the Norris family and the oil industry.

The show will also see the addition of Sam Elliott in a series regular role, enhancing its star-studded lineup. With a compelling narrative addressing both personal and broader societal issues linked to the oil boom, Season 2 is positioned to be a must-watch for fans of Sheridan’s storytelling.

Fans are eager for the return of “Landman,” and the wait won’t be long. Mark November 16 on your calendars, as the highly anticipated Season 2 is set to stream exclusively on Paramount+.