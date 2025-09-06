Landman Season 2 Trailer Promises More Drama and Rivalries

Los Angeles, CA — The much-anticipated Season 2 of the hit drama series Landman is set to premiere on Sunday, Nov. 16, bringing back the gritty world of West Texas oil. The show, which debuted its first season in late 2024, revolves around Tommy Norris, an oil fixer played by actor Sam Elliott, and his complex family dynamics.

The Season 1 finale concluded with Norris poised to take over his late boss’s oil company, alongside Cami, the wife of his late mentor, played by Demi Moore. The teaser released Thursday promises fans more of Moore’s character as she asserts her presence in the oil business. “The only difference between me and my husband is I’m meaner,” Cami declares to a gathering of investors in the trailer.

Conflict is central to the new season, with Tommy and Cami positioned against each other in their partnership. “She owns the company, but I run it,” Tommy asserts, indicating the tension that will define their relationship. Past family exiles, including Tommy’s wife Angela, played by Ali Larter, are also expected to play significant roles; Angela’s reactions to the unfolding drama hint at more personal conflicts to arise.

Co-creator Christian Wallace has hinted that Season 2 will delve deeper into the intricacies of character relationships and the pressures of the oil business, particularly Tommy’s struggles as he balances family with corporate ambitions. “You hold the heart of the show being the family,” Larter stated regarding the family-centric narrative that defines the series.

Based on the successful podcast Boomtown by Imperative Entertainment and Texas Monthly, Landman is produced by Paramount Television Studios and has garnered a substantial following since its debut. The series also features actors Paulina Chávez, Kayla Wallace, Mark Collie, James Jordan, and Colm Feore in supporting roles.

Season 2 promises to intensify previous rivalries and introduce new challenges in the unpredictable world of oil, ensuring that fans’ attention remains firmly locked on the characters’ journeys. Viewers will have to wait until November, but the trailer offers a tantalizing glimpse into what’s ahead.