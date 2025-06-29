Sports
Lando Norris Claims Pole Position at Austrian Grand Prix
SPIELBERG, Austria — Lando Norris seized pole position for the Austrian Grand Prix on Saturday, finishing more than half a second ahead of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc.
Norris recorded a time of 1:03.971, marking the largest margin of pole position in the season thus far. His performance was a remarkable rebound after retiring in Canada due to a crash with teammate Oscar Piastri.
“It was easily my best qualifying of the year,” Norris said. “On delivery, consistency and putting it in when it counts in Q3, was easily the best lap I’ve done for this whole season.”
Piastri qualified third, also affected by a late yellow flag that prevented him from improving his time. After the session, the McLaren team principal Andrea Stella expressed relief at Norris’s performance, acknowledging that the adjustments made to his car enhanced its handling.
“It was the most confident and comfortable I’ve been in terms of getting lap time out of the car,” Norris noted, highlighting the impact of the new front suspension setup the team implemented ahead of the race.
Max Verstappen, the current world champion, struggled throughout the session, finishing in seventh place. Following his performance, Verstappen described his car as “completely undriveable,” leading to questions regarding Red Bull’s future and stability.
“It’s a lot of noise, I think Max gets quite annoyed by it,” Red Bull team principal Christian Horner said of the speculation surrounding Verstappen’s future with the team. “We’re very clear with the contract that we have with Max until 2028.”
The race is set to begin at 3 p.m. local time on Sunday, promising an exciting showdown between the McLaren drivers and their rivals.
Recent Posts
- High School Students Monitor Solar Storms with NASA’s Antenna Kits
- Musk’s Departure Leaves Uncertainty Over DOGE Stimulus Checks
- Kojima Discusses Japanese Actors in Death Stranding 2
- Morgan Wallen Headlines First Concert at Camp Randall Since 1997
- Investors Anticipate Economic Data Amid Stock Market Rally
- Love Island Drama: Heart Rate Challenge Fuels Feud in Villa
- Channing Tatum, Inka Williams Enjoy Low-Key Romance After Breakup
- New Details Emerge in Air India Flight 171 Crash Investigation
- Aldrich Potgieter Claims First PGA Tour Victory in Dramatic Playoff
- Kylie Page, Beloved Adult Star, Dies at Age 28
- Draymond Green Defends Jalen Green Amid Relationship Controversy
- Singer Rebekah Del Rio, Star of Mulholland Drive, Dies at 57
- Nicolas Hague Traded to Predators, Signs Extension
- Environmental Groups Challenge SeaWorld’s Fireworks Over Pollution Concerns
- Hip Hop Educators Inspire Future Leaders Through Music and Art
- Shooting Near Stonewall Inn Injures Two After NYC Pride March
- Love Island USA Issues Warning Against Cyberbullying Contestants
- Alexandra Daddario Raises Awareness for Pets Through Social Media
- Bradshaw, Roethlisberger Ranked Outside Top 10 NFL Quarterbacks
- Love Island USA Issues Serious Warning Against Cyberbullying