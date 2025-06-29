Lando Norris Claims Pole Position at Austrian Grand Prix

SPIELBERG, Austria — Lando Norris seized pole position for the Austrian Grand Prix on Saturday, finishing more than half a second ahead of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc.

Norris recorded a time of 1:03.971, marking the largest margin of pole position in the season thus far. His performance was a remarkable rebound after retiring in Canada due to a crash with teammate Oscar Piastri.

“It was easily my best qualifying of the year,” Norris said. “On delivery, consistency and putting it in when it counts in Q3, was easily the best lap I’ve done for this whole season.”

Piastri qualified third, also affected by a late yellow flag that prevented him from improving his time. After the session, the McLaren team principal Andrea Stella expressed relief at Norris’s performance, acknowledging that the adjustments made to his car enhanced its handling.

“It was the most confident and comfortable I’ve been in terms of getting lap time out of the car,” Norris noted, highlighting the impact of the new front suspension setup the team implemented ahead of the race.

Max Verstappen, the current world champion, struggled throughout the session, finishing in seventh place. Following his performance, Verstappen described his car as “completely undriveable,” leading to questions regarding Red Bull’s future and stability.

“It’s a lot of noise, I think Max gets quite annoyed by it,” Red Bull team principal Christian Horner said of the speculation surrounding Verstappen’s future with the team. “We’re very clear with the contract that we have with Max until 2028.”

The race is set to begin at 3 p.m. local time on Sunday, promising an exciting showdown between the McLaren drivers and their rivals.