Lando Norris Dominates Practice at Dutch Grand Prix in Zandvoort

ZANDVOORT, Netherlands — Lando Norris shined during the Dutch Grand Prix weekend, finishing fastest in both Free Practice sessions on August 29, 2025. His McLaren teammate, Oscar Piastri, trails him closely in the Drivers’ Championship, making this weekend’s performance crucial.

The weather at Zandvoort is unpredictable, with cooler temperatures and a chance of rain expected. By the time qualifying approaches on August 30, conditions appear to be dry, though brief showers were reported during practice.

Norris clocked in at 1:09.890 in Free Practice 2, a significant lead over two-time world champion Fernando Alonso of Aston Martin, who finished second, just 0.087 seconds behind. Piastri, hunting for championship points and sitting atop the standings, secured third place with a time of 1:09.979.

The day was not without incident. Lance Stroll crashed into the barriers at Turn 3, bringing out the red flag and ending his session early. Fortunately, he reported he was unharmed. Alex Albon also faced trouble, damaging his front wing after driving into the gravel.

The event has attracted significant attention, with a sea of orange from Dutch fans supporting local hero Max Verstappen, who aimed to perform well on his home turf. The crowd erupted when Verstappen finished practice in fifth place, although he remains behind the McLaren duo. Norris and Piastri are expected to keep the pressure on him throughout the weekend.

This weekend is pivotal, with just ten races left in the 2025 season. Every point gained could shift the balance in the championship battle. As Norris and Piastri look to secure valuable points, all eyes will be on the track as the drivers prepare for qualifying later today.