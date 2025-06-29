Lando Norris Secures Austrian Grand Prix Victory, Cuts Piastri’s Lead

Spielberg, Austria — Lando Norris claimed victory at the 2025 Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring on Sunday, cutting teammate Oscar Piastri‘s championship lead to 15 points.

Norris, starting from pole position, faced immense pressure from Piastri, but he managed to maintain a two-second lead throughout the race. This win marks Norris’s third of the season, while Piastri finished in second place after a fierce battle.

The race began with high drama when Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing was forced to retire on the opening lap after a collision with Mercedes‘ Kimi Antonelli. Carlos Sainz did not even start the race due to a fire in his Williams car.

McLaren team principal Andrea Sella spoke about the intense competition within the team: “It was intense racing, but that’s what we’re here for. The pace between Lando and Oscar was very similar. Oscar had a couple of chances, but we are very happy with today’s race.”

Ferrari‘s Charles Leclerc secured third place, expressing that the McLarens were too fast to catch. “I overpushed at the start, trying to keep up, and degraded my tyres too fast,” Leclerc admitted.

In the midst of the race, Norris and Piastri exchanged fastest laps as they navigated through traffic. Norris ultimately held off Piastri, who apologized for an earlier incident in which he nearly collided with his teammate. “I tried my absolute best, but we’re here to race each other and fight for wins,” Piastri said post-race.

Liam Lawson from Racing Bulls finished sixth, achieving his career-best finish after being dropped by Red Bull earlier in the season. The race concluded with Norris taking the chequered flag for McLaren, marking the team’s first victory at the venue since 2001.

With this result, McLaren now leads the Constructors’ Championship with 417 points, while Piastri sits atop the Drivers’ standings with 216 points.