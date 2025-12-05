Lando Norris Sets Fastest Time in Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Practice

ABU DHABI, UAE — Lando Norris led the way on the first practice session of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Friday, clocking a fastest time of 1:24.485. The McLaren driver outpaced his championship rival, Max Verstappen, by just 0.008 seconds at the Yas Marina Circuit.

Teammate Oscar Piastri, who is also in contention for the title, skipped FP1 due to mandatory rookie session requirements. Pato O’Ward took his place, while Arvid Lindblad filled in for Yuki Tsunoda at Red Bull. Lindblad made his first outing for the team just days after being confirmed as a driver for 2026.

The practice session opened at 1:30 PM local time, with all 20 cars quickly hitting the track. Rookie driver Isack Hadjar led the pack but faced traffic early. He waved to indicate frustration as he approached the Williams of Luke Browning, who reported radio issues during the session.

As the session progressed, Carlos Sainz set an early quick time before Norris reclaimed the top spot. Norris was 0.052 seconds behind Sainz halfway through the session but managed to push past with his impressive final lap.

Norris’ ability to maintain his lead came despite a brief moment of instability through Turn 2. Verstappen, after initially leading, reported potential mechanical issues on his car but still managed a strong second-place finish.

“It’s great to start the weekend on a high note, but we still have a lot to do,” Norris commented post-session. “Every little detail counts, especially now.”

Verstappen finished second, followed closely by Charles Leclerc in third and Kimi Antonelli in fourth. Nico Hulkenberg landed in fifth, rounding out a competitive session as teams brace for the significant challenges ahead. With this practice concluding the drivers are analyzing data to prepare for the more representative second practice set for later in the day.

As the 2025 season finale approaches, expectation builds on whether Norris can secure the championship against Verstappen and Piastri. The weekend promises to be filled with tightly contested action as the title hangs in the balance.