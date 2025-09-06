Lando Norris Tops FP3 at Monza; Leclerc Shows Strong Performance

Monza, Italy — Lando Norris demonstrated impressive speed in the final practice session for the Italian Grand Prix, clocking a fast lap of 1:19.331 on September 6, 2025. The McLaren driver edged out Ferrari‘s Charles Leclerc, who finished just 0.021 seconds behind. Oscar Piastri, Norris’ teammate, took third place, 0.165 seconds slower than Norris.

Throughout the session, drivers took time to find their rhythm, with most initially completing installation laps. Many used hard tires in the early minutes, gearing up for quicker qualifying simulations as conditions improved. It took several minutes before drivers began to set competitive times.

Leclerc brought hope to the Tifosi, who filled the stands for the home race. His quickest lap came after a near mistake at the second Lesmo corner, where he ran onto the gravel. Despite the scare, he recovered well to claim P2.

Max Verstappen, who had earlier led the pack with a lap of 1:20.040, ultimately ended the session in fourth. Lewis Hamilton followed in fifth place, while Gabriel Bortoleto from Sauber rounded out the top six. The tight competition was evident, as less than one second separated the entire field.

In the closing moments, drivers moved to soft tires, pushing to improve their lap times. Norris’ final effort solidified his position, while Piastri and Leclerc also found time on their attempts. However, many were cautious at the chicanes, with several drivers, including Norris, running wide and flirting with the gravel.

Looking ahead, qualifying promises to be thrilling as teams strategize their placements for the race on Sunday. With McLaren showing strength, can Ferrari challenge them at their home circuit?