Lando Norris Triumphs at 2025 Austrian Grand Prix, Closes Gap to Piastri

SPIELBERG, Austria — Lando Norris captured victory in the 2025 Austrian Grand Prix, effectively tightening the championship race with his McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri.

Norris’s triumph was marked by a strong start where he defended against Ferrari‘s Charles Leclerc, allowing Piastri to leap into second position. The race, spanning 70 laps, was punctuated by a collision involving Max Verstappen, who was hit by Kimi Antonelli at Turn 3, ending his race before it began.

After a brief safety car period, Norris maintained control, showcasing speed and strategy as he led Piastri and the rest of the field. The two McLaren drivers engaged in a spirited duel, trading positions multiple times, especially on Lap 11.

Piastri briefly took the lead, but Norris executed a well-timed maneuver using his DRS to reclaim the top spot. Though Piastri aimed for strategic advantage by extending his first stint, he fell behind by 6.5 seconds after pitting for new tires.

As the race progressed, traffic played a critical role, with Piastri slashing the deficit to just under two seconds in the final laps. However, he ultimately finished the race 2.6 seconds behind Norris.

Leclerc rounded out the podium, finishing third for Ferrari, while Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes and George Russell completed the top five.

Norris’s victory provided a much-needed boost in confidence following a collision with Piastri at the Canadian Grand Prix two weeks prior, as he now narrows the points gap to 15 behind Piastri in the championship standings.

Meanwhile, Verstappen’s disappointment continued as he did not score any points due to the collision on the first lap. The incident is currently under investigation but served as another setback for the Red Bull driver, who had recently struggled with accumulating penalty points on his license.

The race weekend concluded with Norris expressing gratitude over the radio, stating, “Thank you guys, the car was pretty damn beautiful.” With the next race approaching at Silverstone, the competition between McLaren teammates is heating up.