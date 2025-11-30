Lando Norris on the Verge of F1 Championship Title at Qatar Grand Prix

DOHA, Qatar – Lando Norris can clinch his first Formula One drivers’ championship on Sunday at the Qatar Grand Prix. The McLaren driver heads into the race with a 22-point lead over teammate Oscar Piastri and a 25-point advantage over Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

The championship took a dramatic turn last weekend at the Las Vegas Grand Prix when both Norris and Piastri were disqualified, allowing Verstappen to close the gap. With only two races remaining in the season, every point counts.

On Saturday, Piastri won the Qatar sprint race, solidifying his confidence ahead of the main event. However, the disqualification in Las Vegas reduced Norris’s previously comfortable lead. Following the sprint, the points standings are as follows: Norris with 396 points, Piastri at 374 points, and Verstappen with 371 points.

If Norris wins the race on Sunday, he will secure the championship regardless of the outcomes for Piastri and Verstappen. The three title contenders will start the race at the front of the grid, with Piastri in pole position after a successful qualifying session.

Norris expressed disappointment about his qualifying result, finishing second behind Piastri by just 0.108 seconds. “I’m pretty disappointed with myself because [getting pole] would have made my life a lot easier for the race,” he said.

Piastri, on the other hand, noted that he is eager to capitalize on the opportunity to close the gap to Norris. He acknowledged that while he cannot control every aspect, he intends to perform his best. “It’s not all within my control now,” Piastri said. “I just need to be in a good position and see what unfolds.”

Both drivers face a challenging track at Lusail International Circuit, known for its medium- and high-speed corners. With mandatory tire regulations in place, strategy will play a crucial role in the race’s outcome. Norris must now contend with the disadvantage of starting on the “dirty” side of the grid for the crucial first turn.

As the excitement builds for the Qatar Grand Prix, Norris, Piastri, and Verstappen prepare for what could be a defining race in the future of Formula One.