Sports
Landry Shamet Rejoins New York Knicks on One-Year Deal
New York, NY — The New York Knicks announced Thursday that they have signed free agent guard Landry Shamet to a one-year contract. Shamet’s agent, George S. Langberg, confirmed the news to ESPN.
This will mark Shamet’s eighth season in the NBA and his second consecutive year with the Knicks. Last season, he participated in 50 games, averaging 5.7 points and 1.2 rebounds while shooting 46.1% from the field and 39.7% from three-point range.
Shamet, 28, began his NBA career with the Philadelphia 76ers in 2018. He has since played for the Los Angeles Clippers, Brooklyn Nets, Phoenix Suns, and Washington Wizards before returning to New York.
During his previous stint with the Knicks, Shamet faced challenges due to a shoulder injury that limited his participation. However, he made a successful return in December 2024 and became a valuable asset in the team’s postseason run.
His shooting performance improved after the All-Star break, as he averaged 7.6 points per game with impressive shooting splits. Despite not being a consistent presence in the playoff rotation at the start, he contributed significantly as the Knicks reached the Eastern Conference Finals, earning a net rating of plus-16.5.
Shamet’s decision to re-sign with the Knicks reflects his comfort in the team environment and desire to aid their championship aspirations. He stated that he preferred returning to a locker room he liked, which played a significant role in his decision to sign.
With the upcoming season approaching, the Knicks are finalizing their roster under new head coach Mike Brown. While Shamet may face competition for playing time, his shooting skills could prove crucial in helping the team maintain a fast-paced offensive strategy.
