Lane Kiffin Leaves Ole Miss For LSU, Sparks Controversy

OXFORD, Miss. — Lane Kiffin announced on Sunday that he is leaving Ole Miss to become the head coach of SEC rival LSU. The news came just two days after Ole Miss secured its first College Football Playoff berth with a victory over Mississippi State.

Kiffin addressed the media following Friday’s Egg Bowl win, stating he needed ‘a lot of praying’ before making a decision regarding his future. By Sunday afternoon, he had made his choice.

In his statement, Kiffin criticized Ole Miss athletic director Keith Carter for not allowing him to coach through the playoff. He expressed a desire to finish the season with ‘guardrails in place to protect the program.’ However, Carter denied his request, despite claims from Kiffin that the team wanted him to stay.

The response to Kiffin’s statement was swift, with many in the sports media questioning whether his players truly wanted him to remain after he reportedly avoided them that morning.

Kiffin leaves Ole Miss after compiling a 55-19 record and leading the program to significant achievements. He is set to receive a considerably larger salary at LSU as part of the transition.

As he departed for Baton Rouge, Kiffin shared his thoughts with ESPN’s Marty Smith. ‘This was a very challenging, difficult day,’ he said. ‘I totally respect Keith’s decision and wish the team the best.’ Kiffin spoke fondly of his time at Ole Miss and expressed hope that the fans would appreciate the team’s accomplishments.

Kiffin noted that his decision was influenced by guidance from mentors like Coach Pete Carroll and Coach Nick Saban. He mentioned that his father would have encouraged him to take the opportunity at LSU. ‘It just became time,’ he said, adding that he had been praying about the decision.

As Kiffin made his way to the plane, he received mixed reactions from spectators in Oxford, illustrating the controversial nature of his departure.