Lane Reductions Resume on U.S. 50 at Lake Tahoe Starting July 13

STATELINE, Nev. – Motorists should prepare for possible delays as lane reductions and shifts will resume on U.S. Highway 50 at Lake Tahoe starting July 13. This change is part of an ongoing highway repaving project managed by the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT).

Construction on this project began in April 2025 and paused for the Fourth of July holiday and the recent American Century Championship golf tournament. The new lane adjustments will last from July 13 until July 25.

The resurfacing project will cover over 13 miles of U.S. 50, stretching from the Spooner Summit Trailhead near the U.S. 50/State Route 28 intersection to the Nevada-California border at Stateline. NDOT officials noted that many sections of this highway have not been resurfaced since 2007.

According to NDOT, the current resurfacing will not reduce the overall number of highway lanes and will not involve significant turn lane or intersection changes. The goal is to create a smoother and safer driving experience for the approximately 26,000 vehicles that travel this busy highway daily.

As part of its commitment to improving safety and mobility in the area, NDOT has solicited public and stakeholder input to shape the U.S. 50 Tahoe East Shore Corridor Management Plan. This plan serves as a guide for potential future enhancements.

For more details about state highway conditions, visit dot.nv.gov or call (775) 888-7000. Motorists can also follow @NevadaDOTReno on Twitter for updates relevant to northern Nevada and @nevadadot for statewide news.