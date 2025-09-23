Lane Thomas Undergoes Foot Surgery for Plantar Fasciitis

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Guardians outfielder Lane Thomas underwent surgery Tuesday to treat plantar fasciitis in his right foot. The injury sidelined him for much of the 2025 season.

Initially, Thomas opted for conservative treatment, including cortisone injections and rest. However, after discussing options with his doctors, he decided on surgery, which was performed by foot and ankle specialist Dr. David Porter in Indianapolis. Porter recommended that Thomas undergo a surgical release of the affected fascia.

The procedure took place Tuesday morning and was described as short. According to the club, Thomas is expected to make a full recovery and return to all baseball activities in three to four months.

During the 2025 season, Thomas played in just 39 games, batting .160 with four home runs and 11 RBIs in 142 plate appearances. On September 12, Thomas expressed optimism about the surgery, stating that it has “a good percentage outcome” and he estimated needing around three months to return to full activity.

Thomas’s issues with plantar fasciitis began after he was traded to Cleveland last year. What started as a “bruise feeling” in his heel escalated into a serious injury over the offseason, resulting in significant pain and swelling. Despite managing through spring training, the condition lingered throughout the season.

He consulted with other MLB players, such as Carlos Correa, Harrison Bader, and Jonathan India, who have dealt with similar injuries. Additionally, Thomas missed time in April after being hit on the wrist during the Guardians’ home opener against the White Sox.

Despite these challenges, the 30-year-old Tennessee native remains positive about his situation. “I’ve got a good support system at home,” Thomas said. “I have some really good friends in here (the Guardians clubhouse). It’s just been a rough season. Sitting at home by yourself is not always the best place to be.”