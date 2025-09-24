Sports
Lanús Seeks Revenge Against Fluminense at Maracanã
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil — Lanús will face Fluminense at the iconic Maracanã stadium on Tuesday, September 23, 2025, in the second leg of the Copa Sudamericana quarterfinals. Lanús comes in with an advantage after a narrow 1-0 victory in the first match, thanks to a late goal from Marcelino Moreno in the 89th minute.
The stakes are high for Fluminense, who must win by at least two goals to advance directly to the semifinals. A one-goal victory will send the match to penalties, while any result less than a win will see Lanús through. The match starts at 21:30 local time and will be broadcast on ESPN.
Fluminense, managed by Renato Gaúcho, aims to bounce back from a recent slump, with their last win in the Brasileirao coming against Vitoria, where they secured a 1-0 win. They currently sit in eighth place, 20 points behind leaders Flamengo and are looking to secure qualification for next season’s Sudamericana.
Lanús is expected to field the same starting eleven that triumphed in the first leg, as head coach Mauricio Pellegrino aims to maintain the momentum from their recent 2-1 win against Platense in the Argentine league.
The match will feature Venezuelan referee Jesús Valenzuela. Fans can watch the action on ESPN in Argentina and through various streaming options across South America.
