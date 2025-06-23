LAPD Sergeant Among Two Dead in 405 Freeway Crash

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — A multi-vehicle crash on the 405 Freeway claimed the lives of two individuals, including a Los Angeles police sergeant, early Monday morning.

The collision occurred in the southbound lanes around 2 a.m. at Moraga Drive, according to the California Highway Patrol. Four vehicles were involved in the accident.

Emergency crews arrived on the scene where a marked LAPD vehicle was visibly damaged. One person was pronounced dead at the scene while two others were transported to the hospital for treatment.

At a news conference later in the morning, LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell announced that the sergeant, a veteran with 26 years on the force, succumbed to injuries at the hospital just before 8 a.m.

Details surrounding the events leading to the crash have not been disclosed. All northbound lanes were temporarily closed to facilitate the investigation but have since reopened.

Authorities have stated that southbound lanes will remain closed indefinitely as the investigation continues.

Developments will be reported as more information becomes available.