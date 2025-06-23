News
LAPD Sergeant Among Two Dead in 405 Freeway Crash
LOS ANGELES, Calif. — A multi-vehicle crash on the 405 Freeway claimed the lives of two individuals, including a Los Angeles police sergeant, early Monday morning.
The collision occurred in the southbound lanes around 2 a.m. at Moraga Drive, according to the California Highway Patrol. Four vehicles were involved in the accident.
Emergency crews arrived on the scene where a marked LAPD vehicle was visibly damaged. One person was pronounced dead at the scene while two others were transported to the hospital for treatment.
At a news conference later in the morning, LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell announced that the sergeant, a veteran with 26 years on the force, succumbed to injuries at the hospital just before 8 a.m.
Details surrounding the events leading to the crash have not been disclosed. All northbound lanes were temporarily closed to facilitate the investigation but have since reopened.
Authorities have stated that southbound lanes will remain closed indefinitely as the investigation continues.
Developments will be reported as more information becomes available.
Recent Posts
- New COVID-19 Variant Nimbus Spreads in U.S. Amid Travel Season
- Deadline Approaches for TransUnion Settlement Claims
- Tom Hanks Embraces ‘America’s Dad’ Title After Latest Projects
- Israel Reports Continued Attacks Despite Trump Announcing Ceasefire
- Six Flags California’s Great America Faces Possible Permanent Closure
- Lakers Explore Trade for Jazz Forward John Collins
- Knicks Eye Major Trades as Offseason Approaches
- Sacramento Kings Exploring Trades Ahead of NBA Draft
- Juvenile Hospitalized After Near-Drowning in Wesley Chapel
- Bet365 Offers Exciting Promotions Amid FIFA Cup and MLB Action
- Release Date for ‘The Boys’ Season 5 Remains Uncertain
- Shooting at Michigan Church Leaves One Dead, Security Guard Injured
- Hull Approves Major Infrastructure Improvement Plan for City
- Maria Taylor Named NBC’s Lead NBA and WNBA Studio Host
- Celtics Face Major Payroll Challenges After Playoff Exit
- BloFin Emerges as a Leader in Cryptocurrency Futures Market
- Dakota Johnson Stars in New Open Relationship Comedy ‘Splitsville’
- Boston Celtics Face Tough Choices This Offseason After 2024 Championship
- Suicide Bombing Kills 25 Worshippers in Damascus Church
- Celtics Face Tough Payroll Decisions After Thunder Championship Win