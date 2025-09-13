Lara Trump Drives Pro-Life Passion at Missouri Right to Life Event

ST. CHARLES, MO — More than 1,100 supporters gathered in a ballroom on Monday night for a pivotal pro-life event hosted by Missouri Right to Life. Speakers shared emotional stories and delivered passionate messages, culminating in standing ovations for Lara Trump and Missouri Right to Life President Steve Rupp.

The event began with tributes to late leaders Pam Manning and Bill Winters for their dedication to the organization. Veterans were acknowledged, and Archbishop Robert Carlson led the invocation. Longtime Missouri Right to Life leader Pam Fichter paid homage to Congressman Bob Onder, recognizing him as the Missouri Right to Life 2025 Champion for Life.

Steve Rupp’s presentation captivated the audience as he reported on the organization’s recent efforts and challenges. Recounting their battle against Amendment 3, which narrowly passed, Rupp emphasized, “We did not yield. We did not flinch. We stood.” He encouraged attendees by stating that their fight was far from over and that they would advocate for the pro-life movement moving forward.

Rupp also announced a new partnership with the Missouri GOP and the hiring of Jessica Flanagain of Axiom Strategies to lead the campaign for 2026. “This is how we win constitutional battles—together,” he proclaimed.

The anticipation in the room intensified as Lara Trump took the stage. A prominent Fox News host and former RNC co-chair, she shared personal anecdotes about her family, connecting with the audience on a personal level. Her remarks shifted to a compelling call to action, urging attendees to continue their fight for life. “God has a purpose for every life, and every life is precious,” she declared, sending the audience into another round of applause.

Fichter concluded the evening with a powerful plea, reminding the crowd of their near victory and the crucial battle ahead. “Every gift is a shield. Every sacrifice is a sword,” she urged as pledge envelopes were distributed throughout the room.

As the event wrapped up with a benediction from Rich Bott of Bott Radio Network, the air buzzed with renewed determination. The resounding message of the night was clear: Missouri Right to Life and its supporters are resolute in their commitment to the pro-life cause.