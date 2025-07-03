Lara Trump Weighs Senate Run in North Carolina After Tillis Exits

RALEIGH, North Carolina — Lara Trump, President Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law, is the leading candidate for the open Senate seat in North Carolina, backed by her father-in-law, according to multiple sources.

The announcement by Sen. Thom Tillis that he will not seek reelection next year has created a prime opportunity for Republicans. Allies of Donald Trump are reaching out to the president’s aides, possibly seeking endorsements that would favor them in the GOP primary. Lara Trump, a former co-chair of the Republican National Committee, has the first chance to receive an endorsement, sources indicated.

If Lara Trump chooses not to run, other Republican candidates will be assessed in a race that Democrats view as an opportunity to narrow the GOP’s majority. “It would be great for her to run,” a source close to the president shared with CNN.

A native North Carolinian and North Carolina State University graduate, Lara Trump had previously considered a Senate bid in 2022 but decided against it. She also showed interest in a position related to Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s seat, which was ultimately filled by Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody.

<p“Everything hinges on the decision Lara Trump makes,” stated Republican strategist Doug Heye, a local resident who emphasized the uncertainty in the race. Some other potential candidates, including Rep. Pat Harrigan, have begun scheduling discussions with the White House in the wake of Tillis’ announcement.

Michael Whatley, chairman of the Republican National Committee, has also expressed interest in running, as he maintains strong ties to the Trump administration. Whatley was previously endorsed by Trump to succeed Ronna McDaniel as the RNC chair, alongside Lara Trump’s promotion as co-chair.

According to sources familiar with the matter, if Lara Trump declines, the president will consider Whatley, Harrigan, and Rep. Brad Knott for endorsements.

Heye reminds that while Lara Trump has North Carolina roots, this would be her first election campaign, as the Democrats eye the seat as a potential gain. “We know she’s good on TV and can raise money, but how will she perform when campaigning aggressively?” questioned Heye.

Jonathan Felts, a Raleigh-based Republican consultant, noted his close observations of Lara Trump’s campaigning skills. “We looked at her early in 2022, and I think she genuinely connects with grassroots audiences,” he added. “She’ll be a legitimate candidate if she decides to run.”