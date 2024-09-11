News
Large Protests Erupt Outside Melbourne Defence Expo
In Melbourne, Australia, significant clashes have occurred between police and protesters outside the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre, where the Land Forces International Land Defence Exposition is taking place. This major event has attracted numerous defense and weapons companies from around the globe.
Victoria Police have mobilized hundreds of officers for this operation, described as their largest deployment since the S11 protests over two decades ago. Authorities anticipate that both police and protesters will remain present in substantial numbers throughout the duration of the conference.
Before dawn on September 11, 2024, hundreds of protesters gathered outside the venue, loudly chanting pro-Palestinian slogans. As the protest progressed, the numbers increased, leading to confrontations with police forces, including mounted and riot squad officers.
Participants of the protest attempted to block various access points to the convention, including a notable attempt to walk up the West Gate Freeway off-ramp. Police formed a barricade at Lorimer Street to prevent the group from advancing into the intersection.
Some protesters managed to climb onto a truck halted at traffic lights, while others engaged in minor scuffles with the police. The police have utilized capsicum spray on parts of the crowd, and although some individuals were seen handcuffed, it remains unconfirmed whether any formal arrests have been made.
The protest, which is being organized by groups such as Students for Palestine, criticizes the state spending reportedly exceeding $10 million on police presence for the expo. Protesters aim to disrupt the event, with some pledging to link arms to prevent delegates from entering the convention.
In addition to the protests, significant disruptions to traffic and public transport have been reported throughout Melbourne’s central business district. Multiple tram routes have been altered, and drivers have been advised to exercise caution when navigating the area.
The protests have also reportedly led to clashes where items, including horse manure, rocks, and rotten vegetables, were thrown at police officers. As the convention opened, a woman was arrested for purportedly spitting at police, demonstrating the tense atmosphere surrounding the event.
