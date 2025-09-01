Larry Bird and Kevin McHale Shine in NBA Player Rankings

BOSTON, Mass. — As the NBA community discusses the top players in league history, Larry Bird and Kevin McHale remain key figures in the conversation. Bird, often regarded as one of the greatest basketball players, was selected sixth overall by the Boston Celtics in the 1978 NBA Draft.

Bird gained fame during his college years at Indiana State. He led the Sycamores to the 1979 NCAA title game against Magic Johnson’s Michigan State. The rivalry between Bird and Johnson became legendary, elevating the NBA’s popularity throughout the 1980s.

Bird, who was the NBA Rookie of the Year in 1980, played 13 seasons from 1979 to 1992. Throughout his career, he averaged 24.3 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 6.3 assists per game. He was a 12-time All-Star and won three championships in 1981, 1984, and 1986.

He also earned two Finals MVP awards and secured three consecutive MVP titles between 1984 and 1986. Bird was not only an elite shooter, having led the league in three-pointers multiple times, but also a versatile player noted for his passing and defensive capabilities.

McHale, another Boston Celtics legend, is celebrated for his exceptional footwork and skill. He won the championship three times alongside Bird and averaged 17.9 points and 7.3 rebounds during his 13 seasons with the Celtics. He was named an All-Star seven times and featured on the All-Defensive team six times.

Despite facing numerous injuries in his career, McHale is remembered for his unguardable post moves and his significant contributions to the team’s success. His number 32 jersey now hangs in the rafters at TD Garden.

Both Bird and McHale have left lasting legacies in the NBA, marking their place in history as two of the league’s all-time greats.