Larry David Documentary Might Release Upon His Death, Says Collaborator

LOS ANGELES, CA — A long-shelved documentary about comedian Larry David could see the light of day, according to collaborator Charles, but only under grim circumstances. During an appearance on The Julia Cunningham Show on Monday, Charles suggested that the film might be released on YouTube after one of them passes away.

“I hadn’t thought of that until this moment, but that’s an interesting way of looking at it,” Charles said, noting that he possesses a copy of the documentary. He has previously released works directly to fans, like the 2016 film Army of One starring Nicolas Cage, indicating that a similar approach could be taken with the unreleased project featuring David.

Charles explained further, stating, “As long as I don’t make money with it, nobody seems to really care. That might be the case with the Larry David documentary also. I’m going to explore that as soon as we get off the air here.”

Speculation arose when Cunningham playfully suggested that they should upload the film the day David dies or include its release in his will. Charles replied, “Anything is possible, as we know.” The documentary was originally slated for release on March 1, 2022, but HBO announced the postponement the day before.

At that time, HBO tweeted regarding the delay, noting, “Instead, Larry has decided he wants to do it in front of an audience. Stay tuned for more info.” Charles claims that David’s agent threatened HBO by saying they wouldn’t get another season of Curb Your Enthusiasm if the documentary was released.

In a past interview, Charles shared his thoughts on David’s reasons for pulling the film. He speculated that David was dissatisfied with how he looked and sounded, as the production featured no makeup and simple lighting. Furthermore, Charles noted that David appeared far more vulnerable than humorous in the film, revealing feelings about death and spirituality during their chats. “He cried. We talked about his family,” Charles recalled.

Despite Charles’ excitement over the project, he mentioned that David grew increasingly troubled at the thought of public viewing as the release date approached. The documentary’s future remains unclear, but fans are hopeful for its eventual release.