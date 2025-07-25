Larsa Pippen Reveals Stunning Foyer Transformation with Zen Garden

Miami, FL — Larsa Pippen, a cast member of “The Real Housewives of Miami,” shared her latest home renovation project on Instagram, showcasing a beautiful bonsai garden in her foyer. The transformation was revealed on July 19, 2025, through a video by The Plant Guy, a local botanical design company.

The video features owner Matthew Lang entering Pippen’s new penthouse and expressing his admiration for the space. “I love this house,” he said. “This place is gonna be perfect… Let’s make it look like a real bonsai garden.” Pippen responded with enthusiasm, acknowledging Lang’s great taste.

The project involves stacking gray slate to create a natural feel under the glass and wooden staircase. Instead of using smaller river rocks, Pippen opted for larger flat stones to enhance the authenticity of the Zen garden theme. “We don’t want it to be messy and full and bushy,” Lang explained. “We just want real, real zen and sexy.” The team also added moss and a faux bonsai tree to complete the look.

Pippen has a history of transformative home projects. Previously, she sold her former home for $4.2 million and bought her current residence in late 2024. She spoke about her vision for her new home in an interview with The Daily Dish, noting her appreciation for the company 2id Interiors, which helped with the renovations. “They are so creative, and they kind of saw the vision that I wanted for my house,” she said, praising the earthy tones that contrasted with her previous all-white apartment.

While excited about her new space, Pippen admitted that the renovation journey has been frustrating. “It’s been such a long time,” she said, referencing the delays often encountered in Miami’s home improvement timelines. “I love my house. I love the energy. The house is great. I love it.”

This stunning renovation showcases not just a beautiful living space, but also Pippen’s personal touch and dedication to creating her ideal home environment.