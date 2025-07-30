UD Las Palmas Coach Calls for Unity Ahead of New Season

Las Palmas, Spain – The new coach of Unión Deportiva Las Palmas took to social media on Sunday to deliver a message of unity as the team prepares for the upcoming season.

After nearly two weeks of training in Andalusia, the team returned to their facilities at Ciudad Deportiva de Barranco Seco. Their training camp concluded with a friendly match against Cádiz.

Following the first training session back, Coach Luis García emphasized the importance of working together to achieve the team’s goals this season. He reiterated a sentiment he expressed during his presentation, stating, “The strength of a united team with common objectives is invaluable… We continue to build. Work, commitment, mentality, and passion are crucial.”

In other news, the club is reportedly finalizing a deal for Cristian Gutiérrez, who is no longer training with Eibar.

Gutiérrez is expected to bolster the squad as the team aims for promotion to the top tier of Spanish football.

Additionally, players Jonathan Viera and Jesé Rodríguez hope to make history together by achieving promotion to Primera División. Viera, who previously came close in 2022, aims to become the first player in club history to earn three promotions.

Both players expressed their desire to work alongside each other as they set their sights on returning UD Las Palmas to the elite level of Spanish football.