Las Vegas Aces Aim for Victory Against Struggling Connecticut Sun

LAS VEGAS, NV — The Las Vegas Aces will try to recover from a disappointing loss as they face the Connecticut Sun on Sunday. The Aces, currently sitting at an 8-9 record, fell to eighth place in the league after a heavy defeat to the Indiana Fever, with a final score of 81-54.

A'ja Wilson scored 29 points in that game, affirming her status as a key player, but she received little help from her teammates. Jackie Young was the second-highest scorer with only six points, and the rest of the team struggled to make effective plays.

In contrast, the Connecticut Sun comes into this game on a nine-game losing streak. Their latest match ended with a lopsided score of 102-63 against the Minnesota Lynx, marking their fourth consecutive game lost by double digits. Aneesah Morrow stood out with 16 points and 11 rebounds, but her efforts couldn’t save the team.

As both teams prepare to face off at the Mohegan Sun Arena, the Aces have a substantial psychological edge, having won their last six encounters against the Sun. Their previous matchups this season saw Las Vegas dominate, with scores of 85-59 and 87-62.

The Aces generally average more points per game than the Sun, contributing to their favored status in this matchup. Wilson’s exceptional performances have reinforced her as a pivotal part of the Aces’ strategy, while the Sun will need to improve on both offense and defense to stand a chance against the resilient Aces.

Fans can catch the game live through multiple streaming services, including Fubo, which broadcasts all nationally televised WNBA games. The matchup is set to start at 1 p.m. PT.