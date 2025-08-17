Las Vegas Aces Face Off Against Dallas Wings in Key WNBA Showdown

PARADISE, Nevada — The Las Vegas Aces are set to take on the Dallas Wings today at Michelob ULTRA Arena. The WNBA regular season game is scheduled to tip off at 3:30 p.m. ET and will be available on ABC.

Fans can also watch the game online through streaming platforms that offer free trials or monthly subscriptions.

The Aces enter the matchup riding a six-game winning streak and hold a record of 20-14, solidifying their position as one of the top teams in the Western Conference. Star player A’ja Wilson has been exceptional this season, averaging 22.3 points and 10 rebounds per game.

“It’s about team effort, and we are working hard every game,” said Wilson, who recently made history by scoring 30 points and grabbing 20 rebounds in a single game.

On the other hand, the Wings have struggled this season with a record of 9-25, dropping six of their last seven games. They will look to rookie guard Paige Bueckers to lead them back to victory, as she averages 18.4 points and 5.4 assists. Bueckers has shown promise as a dynamic player throughout her first season.

“We need to focus on our performance and take it one game at a time,” Bueckers commented before the game.

In terms of matchups, both teams have faced each other several times this season, with the Aces winning all previous encounters. The last game concluded with a resounding 106-80 victory for Las Vegas.

As the Aces aim for a season sweep against the Wings, both teams know that today’s game is crucial for their respective goals. The Aces hope to maintain their strong performance, while the Wings seek to turn their season around.