Las Vegas Aces Face Challenges Despite Star-Studded Roster

Las Vegas, NV – The Las Vegas Aces, one of the strongest teams in the WNBA, are facing a tough battle for a playoff spot this season. Despite a star-studded roster featuring A’ja Wilson, Jackie Young, Chelsea Gray, and Jewell Loyd, the Aces hold a disappointing 12-11 record.

Currently, they are competing with the Indiana Fever, Golden State Valkyries, and Washington Mystics for one of the last three playoff positions. Throughout the season, the Aces have struggled with multiple issues, including inconsistent performances from their bench players.

Their bench ranks tenth in scoring, twelfth in rebounding, and thirteenth in assists. This lack of reliable scoring has put extra pressure on the starters, particularly on star player A’ja Wilson.

However, Dana Evans is emerging as a potential solution. After a slow start to the season, scoring in double digits only twice in May and June, she has found her rhythm in July. Though she struggled with a 1-10 shooting game against the Indiana Fever, she bounced back with several strong performances.

In her last four games, Evans scored between 11 and 18 points, contributing to the Aces’ recent 87-72 victory over the Atlanta Dream. She is now averaging 10.9 points over her last seven games, ranking third among Aces players.

While the Aces need more from their starters to alleviate pressure on Wilson, Evans’ improved performance may provide the team with a much-needed spark off the bench. With nine teams vying for playoff spots, the Aces cannot afford to rely solely on their starters if they want to make a strong postseason run.

As the playoffs approach, the Aces must continue to build on this momentum and address their bench issues to stand a better chance in the postseason.