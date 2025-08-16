Las Vegas Aces Face Phoenix Mercury Tonight in Key WNBA Matchup

PHOENIX, Arizona — The Las Vegas Aces will take on the Phoenix Mercury tonight in a crucial WNBA game at PHX Arena. The matchup is set to start at 10 p.m. ET on ION.

The Aces, currently holding a 19-14 record, are looking to strengthen their playoff positioning. They have won seven of their last eight games, including a recent victory against the New York Liberty, where A’ja Wilson led the team with 17 points and 16 rebounds.

Wilson, the star player for the Aces, is averaging over 22 points per game this season. Her performance will be critical as the Aces seek to improve their chances of securing a higher seed.

The Mercury also enter the game with a strong 19-12 record, despite losing their last match against the Atlanta Dream, 74-66. Phoenix is eager to bounce back and maintain their playoff standing, relying on star player Satou Sabally, who averages 17 points per game.

In their previous encounter, the Aces narrowly defeated the Mercury 84-81 on June 30, 2025. History suggests a tightly contested game as three of their last five matchups have been decided by five points or fewer.

Tonight’s contest carries significant implications for both teams’ playoff hopes. Fans can watch the game live, with options available for free trials on streaming services.