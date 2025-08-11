Las Vegas Aces Host Struggling Connecticut Sun in WNBA Clash

Las Vegas, NV – The Las Vegas Aces are set to face the Connecticut Sun on Sunday, August 10, 2025, at Michelob ULTRA Arena. The game, starting at 9:00 p.m. ET, promises to showcase one of the greatest WNBA players, A'ja Wilson, as the Aces aim for their fourth consecutive win.

Las Vegas has been on a roll, currently holding a record of 17-14, which includes three straight victories. Their latest win came against the Seattle Storm, where Wilson led with 29 points, 12 rebounds, and three assists. Teammate Jackie Young also had a standout performance, kicking in 26 points and five assists. The duo is emerging as one of the league’s most formidable 1-2 punches.

In stark contrast, Connecticut is struggling with a disappointing 5-24 record. The Sun recently lost to the Los Angeles Sparks, 102-91, despite strong performances from Tina Charles and Marina Mabrey, each scoring 19 points. The Sun’s inability to secure wins has them on a three-game losing streak and they find themselves at the bottom of the standings.

The Aces have dominated their previous encounters against the Sun this season, winning all three matchups by a combined total of 69 points. Wilson has been the driving force for Las Vegas, averaging over 21 points and seven rebounds per game against Connecticut.

As the Aces look to maintain their winning streak, the Sun will feel the pressure to avoid another loss. Fans can catch the game on NBA TV or NBC Sports Boston, and it will also be available for live streaming on Fubo, subject to regional restrictions.