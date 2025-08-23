Las Vegas Aces Seek Tenth Straight Win Against Struggling Mystics

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Las Vegas Aces continue their impressive run as they prepare to face the Washington Mystics on Saturday, August 23. The Aces are on a remarkable nine-game winning streak, improving their season record to 23-14 and climbing into playoff contention.

The Aces have also excelled against the spread, sporting a 7-2 record during their win streak. Star player A’ja Wilson is a significant factor, standing as the second-favorite MVP candidate with +200 odds, a dramatic rise from 40/1 just weeks ago.

Las Vegas will play outside the Pacific time zone for the first time in nearly a month. They are currently favored by 7.5 points against the Mystics with a total set at 161 points. Coach Becky Hammon‘s lineup adjustments have emphasized toughness and defense, which has led to increased production from key players like Jewell Loyd, who has thrived in a new reserve role.

The Mystics, with a record of 16-20, are struggling and have traded All-Star Brittney Sykes, opting to focus on developing rookies Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen. However, the young players are facing overwhelming challenges as they step into bigger roles.

Washington’s recent performances have been disappointing, having dropped seven of their last ten games. Their defensive issues are evident, ranking in the bottom half of the league. The Mystics have turned the ball over 19.5% of possessions, the second-highest rate in the WNBA, which could be problematic against a potent Aces team.

Wilson is coming off a strong stretch of play, including three games with over 30 points. Expect her to lead the Aces in scoring once again, especially against a Mystics team that has been unable to contain their opponents effectively.

The Aces are looking to avenge prior losses to the Mystics, as Washington has won both of their last matchups. However, the Aces’ current form makes them likely favorites. With a solid net rating and impressive scoring average in recent games, the Aces could easily capitalize on the Mystics’ struggles.

Tip-off is set for 3:00 p.m. ET at CareFirst Arena in Washington. As both teams face different trajectories, the Aces seek to extend their winning streak to ten games.