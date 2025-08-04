News
Las Vegas Residents Report Poor Air Quality Due to Nearby Wildfires
LAS VEGAS, Nevada – Residents in Las Vegas reported significantly poor air quality on Saturday evening as thick smoke filled the area, obscuring the typically visible mountains.
Many locals turned to social media platforms to express their concerns. One Facebook user commented, “The smoke is bad here in Vegas today. You can barely see the strip from all the wildfires around here.” Another post read, “Heavy duty smoke in Vegas can’t see the mountains at all. Fires all around us is why.”
As of 5:30 p.m. EDT on Saturday, the U.S. Air Quality Index (AQI) for Las Vegas was at 45, which falls under the ‘good’ category. However, the haze raised concerns among residents about visibility and health.
Although there are currently no major wildfires burning directly near Las Vegas, two notable fires are causing concerns in the region. The Cat Canyon Fire is located in East Cat Canyon, approximately two hours from Las Vegas, while the Dragon Bravo Fire is burning in the North Rim area of the Grand Canyon, about four hours away.
It is believed that smoke from both fires is drifting into the Las Vegas Valley, contributing to the diminished air quality and visibility.
