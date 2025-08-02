Las Vegas Sees Unusual Below-Average July Temperatures
LAS VEGAS, Nevada — July 2025 is expected to be the sixth below-average July in 25 years, with an average temperature of 92.5 degrees at Harry Reid International Airport through July 29. This is 0.9 degrees below the average, based on weather data from 1991 to 2020.
This cooler month contrasts sharply with July 2024, which recorded an average temperature of 99.9 degrees, a staggering 6.5 degrees above average. During that month, Las Vegas set a new high temperature record on July 7.
Typically, July is the hottest month of the year in Las Vegas, where the average high temperature tends to reach 103.9 degrees. However, this year’s average has shown a surprising decline, marking a rare event in the region’s recent heat history.
The western U.S. has seen unusual weather patterns, and a strong dome of high pressure over the central U.S. has driven record heat across many states. For example, Tampa recorded an all-time high of 100 degrees on July 27, while New York City reached 97 degrees on July 29.
With extreme heat warnings still in effect for areas experiencing heat indices above 115 degrees, the outlook for August suggests a 28% chance of below-average temperatures in Las Vegas. The Climate Prediction Center warns of a 39% possibility for the city returning to above-average temperatures as high pressure shifts back to the Desert Southwest.
