Las Vegas Students Set for Broadway Debut at Jimmy Awards

LAS VEGAS — Two Las Vegas students are set to take the stage at the National High School Musical Theatre Awards, known as the Jimmy Awards, on Monday night.

Chris Hayes expressed his excitement, saying, “It’s been a dream for me since about freshman year and to know that I’m here now, it’s just so surreal.” Hayes earned his spot in New York after winning Outstanding Lead Actor at the Nevada High School Musical Theater Awards in May at the Smith Center.

For Marie Munoz, who captured the title of Nevada’s Outstanding Lead Actress, this trip marks a return to Broadway. Munoz has won the state competition two consecutive years.

“Walking in this year and meeting all of the new nominees and experiencing new coaching, it feels more enjoyable now that I’ve done it once,” Munoz said. “I can really stop and smell the roses.”

Both Hayes and Munoz have spent about a week in New York preparing for this momentous occasion. “The experience has been everything that I could have asked for,” Hayes added. “I’m ecstatic.”

Munoz remarked on the diverse group of nominees, stating, “All of the nominees are from cities I’ve never even heard of, and it’s beautiful that talent is everywhere. To come from Las Vegas, I feel so connected to my home and I’m so glad to be here.”

Fans can watch Hayes and Munoz perform live during the Jimmy Awards at 4:30 PM.