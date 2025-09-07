Last-Minute NFL Week 1 Bets: Predictions for Opening Sunday

NEW YORK, NY – As the NFL season kicks off, fans are gearing up for the first Sunday of the year. After a limited start to the season, anticipation is high for the main event. NFL bettors are finalizing their picks for the opening games this Sunday.

This year, the New England Patriots are a team to watch. After hiring head coach Mike Vrabel, the Patriots aim to bounce back from two challenging seasons. “His presence alone will raise the floor for our team,” a source from the Patriots said. They face off against the Las Vegas Raiders, who have also revamped their team this offseason.

“The Raiders are flying under the radar,” one analyst explained. The arrival of coach Pete Carroll and a more stable quarterback situation could lead to an effective offense. Additionally, the Patriots’ secondary has faced injuries, which may give the Raiders an edge. Projected score: Patriots 23, Raiders 21. The pick: Raiders +2.5.

In another matchup, the Pittsburgh Steelers are set to take on the New York Jets. Historically, the Steelers have been strong in these early games, but the Jets aim to disrupt that trend. “I have major questions about how this latest experiment with Rodgers will go,” observed an expert. With recent challenges impacting the Steelers’ acquisition strategy, New York may find success. Projected score: Jets 23, Steelers 20. The pick: Jets +3.

Fans are also excited about the Denver Broncos, who had a strong performance last year. They now face the Tennessee Titans, who struggled with a 2-15 record against the spread in 2024. “This is a lopsided matchup,” noted a sports analyst. The projected score is Broncos 27, Titans 17, with the pick being Broncos -8.5.

Meanwhile, the New Orleans Saints had a rocky quarterback battle but are optimistic about a new start. As they compete against the Arizona Cardinals, their performance remains uncertain. “What happens when defenses start to truly scheme against him?” questioned a commentator. The forecast is Cardinals 23, Saints 16, suggesting a pick of Cardinals -6.5.

In the NFC North, the Chicago Bears face the Minnesota Vikings, sparking conversation around the shift in power within the division. The projected score is Bears 24, Vikings 23, with Bears +1.5 as the favored choice.

As Sunday draws nearer, many are eager to see how these games unfold. The thrill of new beginnings in the NFL season promises excitement for fans and bettors alike.