LATAM Airlines Launches Direct Flights from Bogota to Aruba

Bogota, Colombia — LATAM Airlines will launch a new direct route from El Dorado International Airport (BOG) in Bogota to Queen Beatrix International Airport (AUA) in Aruba starting December 1, 2025. This move is in response to increased demand for travel to Aruba and aims to boost connectivity between Colombia and the Caribbean.

The service will operate three weekly flights on Mondays, Fridays, and Sundays using Airbus A320 aircraft, which can accommodate 174 passengers in both Premium Economy and Economy classes. Along with passenger services, LATAM will also offer cargo and mail options, enhancing commercial opportunities between the two regions.

Flights will leave Bogota at 10:10 AM and arrive in Aruba at 1:20 PM. The return leg will depart Aruba at 2:35 PM, landing back in Bogota at 3:55 PM. This new route will initially run for two months, with the potential to become a permanent fixture if performance expectations are met.

“With the expansion of the Bogota–Aruba route, LATAM Airlines enhances Aruba’s tourism and economic connections with Colombia,” said Wendrick Cicilia, Minister of Tourism, Transport, and Labor. “This development is key to diversifying Aruba’s tourism industry and reflects our commitment to strengthening ties with Latin America.”

Ronella Croes, CEO of the Aruba Tourism Authority, expressed excitement about the new route, highlighting LATAM’s strong presence in the region. “This aligns with our goal to attract high-value visitors and broadens our connectivity with South America, particularly Colombia,” she noted.

Jo-Anne Arends, Aviation Business Development Executive with the Aruba Airport Authority, added that travelers will now have three airlines to choose from: Avianca, Wingo, and LATAM. “LATAM’s expansion illustrates confidence in Aruba’s appeal as a destination and our ongoing efforts in route development,” stated Arends.

The new service aims to provide more options for travelers and increase competition on the route, ultimately benefiting passengers with greater flexibility and competitive fares.