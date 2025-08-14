Late-Night Hosts Mock Trump Before Putin Summit in Alaska

NEW YORK, NY — Late-night hosts addressed Donald Trump‘s latest comments and antics as he prepares for a summit with Vladimir Putin in Anchorage, Alaska. On Monday, during a press conference, Trump discussed plans for national guard troops in Washington, D.C., stating he wanted residents to feel safe. Host Seth Meyers humorously questioned Trump’s need to go to the store to buy a newspaper, saying, “You think I need to go to the store to buy a newspaper? Is that right after my milk gets delivered?”

During the press conference, Trump also touched on his upcoming meeting with Putin, remarking, “I think it will be good, but it might be bad.” Meyers quipped about Trump framing the summit like a Marvel movie, saying, “Only Trump talks about a peace conference like it’s a new Marvel movie.”

In a post on Truth Social, Trump also claimed to have “ACED” a cognitive test but mistakenly misspelled the name of the author of a book about an assassination attempt against him. Meyers joked, “At this point, we should just be glad that he can manage his own — oh right, can’t do that either.”

Trump referred to Democratic Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett as having a “low (very!!!) IQ,” suggesting she take a cognitive test like his. Meyers responded, “Do you mean Walter Reed?” criticizing Trump for confusing the name of the military hospital where he took the test.

Trump’s handling of his cognitive test has been a recurring topic. Meyers remarked, “It’s a test to make sure you don’t have brain damage.” Meanwhile, during a meeting with business leaders, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo compared his relationship with Trump to a “dysfunctional marriage.”

On “The Tonight Show,” Jimmy Fallon shifted the focus to announce Taylor Swift’s new album, joking about the happiness it brings amid current events. He commented, “Americans are like, wait … there’s good news out there?”

The White House confirmed that the upcoming meeting with Putin would be a “listening exercise” for Trump. Fallon quipped, “And we all know listening and exercise are Trump’s two favorite things.” Trump claimed he would know , “probably in the first two minutes” if a deal for peace in Ukraine is possible.

With Trump’s summit approaching, the late-night hosts continue to highlight the absurdities surrounding his administration.