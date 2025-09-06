Late-Summer Heat Hits North Georgia Before Cold Front Arrives

ATLANTA – North Georgia is set for another warm day as temperatures rise above average before a cold front brings cooler weather next week.

On Friday afternoon, temperatures are expected to reach 92 degrees, several degrees higher than normal for early September. The FOX 5 Atlanta Storm Team reports that only a few isolated showers are likely late in the day, while most of the area remains dry until later at night.

A stronger line of showers and storms may approach North Georgia around midnight, moving southeastward into Saturday afternoon. Forecasters predict that once the cold front passes, high temperatures will drop closer to 80 degrees, with morning lows in the 50s and near 60, providing a hint of fall.

Humidity levels are also expected to decrease, which will create more comfortable conditions by Sunday and into early next week.

Here’s what to expect: On Friday, high temperatures will reach 92 degrees with potentially hot and humid conditions, along with isolated showers late in the day. Saturday will see highs near 90 degrees with afternoon storms as the cold front approaches. Sunday’s forecast promises highs around 80 degrees, with cooler, drier weather and lower humidity.

Looking further ahead, forecast lows will be in the 50s to 60s, while highs will remain in the low 80s, leading to a dry stretch ahead.

Additionally, meteorologists are keeping an eye on tropical activity. A disturbance in the Atlantic has the potential to strengthen, and if named, it could be Tropical Storm Gabrielle.